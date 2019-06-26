Child on Vancouver Island dies after being struck by vehicle in driveway

A child on Vancouver Island has died after being struck by a vehicle on a residential driveway.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP say they responded to a call at about 11:45 a.m. PT on Maynard Avenue in Cobble Hill, B.C., 45 kilometres north of Victoria.

When police arrived, paramedics and fire crews were already on the scene, but unable to save the child.

RCMP did not specify the child's age, sex or name.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police say there's no evidence to suggest the driver was impaired. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

"This is a tragic and traumatic incident, and we are working closely with all members and first responders who attended the scene to ensure they have the support they need," detachment commander Sgt. Tim Desaulniers said in a release.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.