West Shore RCMP in Langford, B.C., have identified a body pulled from Glen Lake on Sunday as Joshua Bennett.

Bennett, 31, had been missing from the Langford area since March 9.

Police say the body was discovered in the water by a member of the public.

Const. Nancy Saggar with West Shore RCMP said there were no signs of foul play, but the case is still under investigation.

The B.C. Coroners Service is working to determine the cause of death.