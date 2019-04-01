Skip to Main Content
Body found in Vancouver Island lake identified as missing man Joshua Bennett

Police say the body was discovered in Glen Lake by a member of the public.

31-year-old had been missing from the Langford area since March 9

Joshua Bennett had been missing since March 9, 2019. (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP in Langford, B.C., have identified a body pulled from Glen Lake on Sunday as Joshua Bennett.

Bennett, 31, had been missing from the Langford area since March 9.

Police say the body was discovered in the water by a member of the public.

Const. Nancy Saggar with West Shore RCMP said there were no signs of foul play, but the case is still under investigation.

The B.C. Coroners Service is working to determine the cause of death.

