Vancouver Island apartment fire sends 8 people to hospital
One person is in critical condition and another is in serious condition after a fire broke out in a Duncan apartment building Thursday afternoon.
One person is in critical condition and has been transported to hospital via air ambulance
Eight people, including one in critical condition and one in serious condition, have been taken to hospital with injuries from an apartment fire in Duncan, B.C.
The critical patient was transported by air ambulance, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services spokesperson Sarah Collins.
Ten ground ambulances were also dispatched to the fire in the 2500-block of Lewis Street after the emergency call came in at 12:55 p.m. PT.
Collins said paramedics also treated multiple people at the scene of the fire.
Const. Pam Bolton with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP told CBC News the fire was still burning as of 4 p.m. PT.
