Thousands of people gathered on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday before marching through downtown to add their voices to protests calling for an end to Iran's laws requiring women to wear hijabs and the country's use of capital punishment.

It's the second protest this week in Metro Vancouver following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22.

The Iranian woman died last week after being arrested by Iran's morality police for "unsuitable attire" after she allegedly wore a hijab improperly.

Her death has reignited anger over restrictions on personal freedoms in Iran, including the strict dress codes for women and an economy reeling from government sanctions.

Protests have erupted in most of the country's 31 provinces.

"People are trying to stop Islamic regime's brutality, put and end to compulsory hijab, end the use of capital punishment and free all political prisoners in Iran," Tammy Sadeghi wrote in an email to CBC News ahead of Sunday's rally in Vancouver.

Thousands of people at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> Art Gallery, standing in solidarity with the people of Iran, following Mahsa Amini's death in custody. Their message: “stop Islamic regime’s brutality, put an end to compulsory hijab, end the use of capital punishment in Iran.” <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://t.co/gtdKea1p2w">pic.twitter.com/gtdKea1p2w</a> —@JanellaCBC

Iranian police have denied mistreating Amini and claim she died of a heart attack. The country's authorities say they are investigating.

At least 41 people have been killed during a week of unrest, state television said on Saturday. It said that toll was based on its own count and official figures were yet to be released.

After gathering at the Vancouver Art Gallery, protesters against Iran's regime marched through the downtown area of the city. (Isabelle Raghem/CBC News)

In Vancouver, police said that the large crowd on Sunday was delaying travel through the downtown core and people should avoid the area if possible.

More to come.