Vancouver Jazz festival co-founder dies after cancer battle

Ken Pickering, the co-founder and longtime artistic director of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival has died at the age of 66.

His wife, Christine Fedina, said Pickering died Friday of cancer.

"It is with a shattered heart that I bring you the news that I lost the love of my life, my soulmate, my everything, my dear sweet Ken in the early hours of this morning," said Fedina on social media.

"Please know that he was supported with absolute clear love as he transitioned and was peaceful and accepting with tremendous grace. It was beautiful. I know that his soul was lifted out of his broken body on the wings of love and affection from each and every one of you."

Ken Pickering is pictured with his wife Christine Fedina. (Christine Fedina/Facebook)

Friends say Pickering was a skilled networker, acting as an elder statesman of the jazz industry, helping Canadian and International jazz artists and festivals with their bookings, marketing, and other events.

"He knew exactly who to introduce to who and how to set up the network so that people could further their careers and people could get their music out to new audiences, and connect with people internationally," said Nou Dadoun, a longtime friend and colleague.

Festival attracts thousands

In 1985, along with John Orysik and Robert Kerr, Pickering co-founded the Coastal Jazz and Blues Society, which produces the Vancouver International Jazz Festival.

The world-renowned summer festival welcomes hundreds of thousands of people every year, and has featured famous local, national and international artists including Dal Richards and his Orchestra, Diana Krall, Ziggy Marley, Tito Puente, and Miles Davis.

Pickering had been battling throat cancer for several years, and according to friends missed most of 2018's jazz festival due to his ailing condition.

The Vancouver native received an outpouring of tributes and condolences on social media from around the country.

Today is the worst, saddest day. After a short battle with cancer, founding artistic director <a href="https://twitter.com/ken_pickering?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ken_pickering</a> passed away peacefully early this AM. We will miss him terribly. <a href="https://t.co/YSCFugb3JM">pic.twitter.com/YSCFugb3JM</a> —@coastaljazz

"I am profoundly sad to learn of Ken Pickering's death. To me he is an exemplary role model: A commitment to present uncompromising musicians & their unconventional music in a context where it can be more widely appreciated. I will continue to do the kind [of] work he did so well," said the Guelph Jazz Festival account on Twitter.

the saddest news possible: beloved friend, leader, mentor, music zealot Ken PIckering, dead of cancer yesterday. All of us at Jazz Festivals Canada feel this loss profoundly with unalterable sadness. Ken loved and was loved; his beautiful Chris offers beautiful tribute. so so sad —@jazzcog

"We knew he was sick for a while and he was stepping down...his influence on the Vancouver music scene in Vancouver is just huge, just the amount of music that he's brought to Vancouver," said trumpet player and composer John Korsrud.

Rest in peace <a href="https://twitter.com/ken_pickering?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ken_pickering</a>, longtime director of the Vancouver Jazz Festival and Coastal Jazz and Blues Society — a passionate, knowledgable, and tireless advocate for creative music, and one of the kindest, most generous, most genuine individuals I have ever encountered. —@darcyjamesargue

"It is actually quite tragic. I mean it's quite a blow you know for everybody that knew him." said Dadoun.

Pickering opened Vancouver's Black Swan Records in the late seventies, Dadoun said, which became a haven for music lovers.

A memorial for Pickering is being planned.