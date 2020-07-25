Vancouver's indoor pools set to reopen in the fall after being closed for months

Swimmers, rejoice!

All but one of Vancouver's public, indoor pools are slated to reopen this fall after months being closed due to measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement Friday, the Vancouver Park Board announced the planned reopening of eight of its nine pools, as well as new safety and cleaning protocols to protect swimmers. Closed since March, four pools will reopen in mid-September and another four one month later.

Kensington Pool will not reopen, because the city says the facility is too small to accommodate physical distancing measures.

"The reopening of our indoor pools marks a huge milestone for the park board's pandemic recovery plan," Camil Dumont, chair of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, said in a statement.

"While it would be amazing to be able to open all eight pools at once, it's not possible from a facilities and maintenance perspective, as it's a huge operational lift."

Reopening Sept. 14

Britannia

Hillcrest

Kerrisdale

Vancouver Aquatic Centre

Reopening Oct. 13

Killarney

Lord Byng

Renfrew

Templeton

Swimmers can expect wider pool lanes, arrows directing traffic and new procedures for accessing change rooms and other amenities. Snorkels won't be allowed in the pool, nor will patrons be allowed to rent goggles, towels or kickboards. Facilities will also enforce a limit on the number of people who can be in the pool or the change rooms at one time.

The park board also said it would implement several new cleaning procedures, including sanitizing the pool between swimming groups. Lifeguards will don personal protective equipment (PPE) while on shift.

Those interested in hopping in the pool this fall can either reserve a spot online or drop in. But competition might be fierce. After the park board reopened outdoor pools in July, the rush for spaces crashed the online booking system.