Vancouver's indoor pools set to reopen in the fall after being closed for months
4 pools planned to reopen in mid-September and another 4 in mid-October
Swimmers, rejoice!
All but one of Vancouver's public, indoor pools are slated to reopen this fall after months being closed due to measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement Friday, the Vancouver Park Board announced the planned reopening of eight of its nine pools, as well as new safety and cleaning protocols to protect swimmers. Closed since March, four pools will reopen in mid-September and another four one month later.
Kensington Pool will not reopen, because the city says the facility is too small to accommodate physical distancing measures.
"The reopening of our indoor pools marks a huge milestone for the park board's pandemic recovery plan," Camil Dumont, chair of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, said in a statement.
"While it would be amazing to be able to open all eight pools at once, it's not possible from a facilities and maintenance perspective, as it's a huge operational lift."
Reopening Sept. 14
- Britannia
- Hillcrest
- Kerrisdale
- Vancouver Aquatic Centre
Reopening Oct. 13
- Killarney
- Lord Byng
- Renfrew
- Templeton
Swimmers can expect wider pool lanes, arrows directing traffic and new procedures for accessing change rooms and other amenities. Snorkels won't be allowed in the pool, nor will patrons be allowed to rent goggles, towels or kickboards. Facilities will also enforce a limit on the number of people who can be in the pool or the change rooms at one time.
The park board also said it would implement several new cleaning procedures, including sanitizing the pool between swimming groups. Lifeguards will don personal protective equipment (PPE) while on shift.
Those interested in hopping in the pool this fall can either reserve a spot online or drop in. But competition might be fierce. After the park board reopened outdoor pools in July, the rush for spaces crashed the online booking system.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.