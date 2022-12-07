Premier, housing minister and mayor team up for Vancouver housing announcement

Premier David Eby, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim will gather near Main Street and Terminal Avenue to make a housing announcement at 2:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

The location of the announcement is close to Vancouver's first temporary modular housing unit that opened in 2017 at 220 Terminal Ave.

There are now 16 similar temporary modular housing complexes in the city.

According to the City of Vancouver website, temporary modular housing can be constructed more quickly than permanent housing to provide timely relief to the unhoused.

According to the 2020 Metro Vancouver homeless count, almost 2,100 people in Vancouver identified as homeless, with 547 saying living on the street. The 2021 and 2022 homeless counts were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past number of years, tent cities in Oppenheimer Park, Crab Park, Strathcona Park and on Hastings Street have pushed the issues of people experiencing homelessness and the housing crisis into the public eye.