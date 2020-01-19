Vancouver police investigate 2nd homicide in less than 24 hours

Vancouver Police are investigating a second homicide this weekend after a woman was found dead inside her apartment in the Gastown neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Officers say they responded to a 911 call from paramedics at 1:30 a.m. PT Sunday and arrived to find a deceased 45-year-old woman, whom first responders were unable to resuscitate.

On Saturday evening, a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Marine Gateway Cineplex near South West Marine Drive and Cambie Street.

Police say a passerby discovered the body just before 8:30 p.m.

Both victims have yet to be identified.

A passerby discovered the body just before 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Marine Gateway Cineplex. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Officers have not said the two homicides are related. No arrests have been made and VPD investigators do not believe there is a risk to the public in either case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VPD say these are the city's second and third homicides of 2020.