Vancouver police investigate 2nd homicide in less than 24 hours
Police are investigating the death of a a woman found dead in her Gastown apartment Sunday morning and a man found dead in a vehicle at Marine Gateway on Saturday.

Victims have not yet been identified, but police do not believe there is a risk to the public

CBC News ·
Vancouver police say a 45-year-old woman was found dead inside her home at 112 Water Street in Gastown early Sunday morning. (Google Streetview)

Vancouver Police are investigating a second homicide this weekend after a woman was found dead inside her apartment in the Gastown neighbourhood early Sunday morning. 

Officers say they responded to a 911 call from paramedics at 1:30 a.m. PT Sunday and arrived to find a deceased 45-year-old woman, whom first responders were unable to resuscitate. 

On Saturday evening, a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Marine Gateway Cineplex near South West Marine Drive and Cambie Street.

Police say a passerby discovered the body just before 8:30 p.m. 

Both victims have yet to be identified.

A passerby discovered the body just before 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Marine Gateway Cineplex. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Officers have not said the two homicides are related. No arrests have been made and VPD investigators do not believe there is a risk to the public in either case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VPD say these are the city's second and third homicides of 2020. 

