Vancouver's homeless count rises to highest number since survey began

The number of homeless people in Vancouver continues to rise, in spite of the city's new modular housing complexes.

The City of Vancouver released its 2019 homelessness count, showing 2,223 people who identified as homeless, in a staff report on Wednesday.

That figure is up two per cent from 2018, when 2,181 people were counted. This is the fourth straight year the number has gone up.

"We are seeing a slower growth in the numbers.… The actions taken by the city and seniors levels of government are having an impact," said Celine Mauboules, executive director of the Homelessness Services Association, the organization that leads the count.

"But homelessness in Vancouver is at its highest number since the count began."

Vancouver conducted its annual count over the course of two days in March, with 400 volunteers surveying people sleeping on the streets and staying in emergency shelters.

A voluntary and anonymous questionnaire asked people in shelters how long they've been without a home, as well as their age, gender, ethnicity and health concerns.