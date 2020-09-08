Vancouver mayor hints that help is coming soon for Strathcona Park homeless camp

Help could be coming soon for the hundreds of people sleeping in Vancouver's latest tent city, according to comments made by the city's mayor on CBC Radio on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart said the public could hear an announcement "within the coming hours" about recommendations he is making this morning to council to improve conditions for those currently living in Strathcona Park, where over 300 tents were erected this summer.

"I'm informing council today of what my recommendations are to them and then we'll work out how we're going to formally discuss these solutions," said Stewart.

The mayor did not specify what those recommendations will include.

Last week, the city and province announced a new complex containing 98 units of temporary modular housing is coming as part of a newly announced effort to address the homeless crisis. Plans for a further 350 units of permanent supportive housing are also in the works.

On Tuesday, Stewart also hinted there could be other similar announcements on the way.

"There's more to come and you'll hear more about that in the coming days," he said.

COVID-19 and homeless impact

Stewart said the homelessness situation in Vancouver has been exacerbated by COVID-19 because physical distancing rules in shelters and hotels have pushed more people outside.

"There's no guests allowed in many of the hotel rooms and shelters have to be spaced out, so all those folks that would normally be in those accommodations are now on the street," said Stewart.

"If you look around anywhere kind of north of 16th Avenue, you are going to see many more people living with homelessness [and] a lot of that's to do with COVID-19 policies."

Stewart said more housing units could be built if the federal government followed through on commitments to help end street homelessness. According to the mayor, the city has freed up land and the province has freed up funding to make help this happen.

"I think there's a willingness on the elected side for sure, it is the bureaucracy in which this is stuck... and it really is disappointing, especially when we have so much need here in the city," he said.

According to recently released date from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, only 0.5 per cent of $1.46 billion allocated through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) has gone to affordable housing projects in B.C. between 2018 until February 2020.

To hear the complete interview with Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart on The Early Edition, tap here.