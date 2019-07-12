Vancouver police are looking for suspects accused of assaulting a couple during what's believed to have been a targeted violent home invasion last fall.

A statement said several suspects disguised in hoods and masks forced their way into the family home near Ontario Street and West 49th Avenue just before 9 p.m. PT on Nov. 30, 2018. Two of the men were armed.

The homeowners, a married couple, were restrained and assaulted while their toddler slept upstairs.

The man, 56, was treated for serious injuries and his wife, 35, had minor injuries. The child was not hurt.

The Vancouver Police Department released this photo of a suspect on Friday believed to be involved with a violent home invastion that happened in the city's south end on Nov. 30, 2018. (Vancouver Police Department)

"Investigators with the VPD's Major Crime Section believe this was a planned and targeted robbery, and that there were at least five suspects involved," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement Friday.

Several "a​​​​​​rticles" from the home were stolen. Despite exhausting "countless leads," police said no arrests have been made.

Police released a photo of a suspect on Friday.

Anyone with information about the attack or about the man in the picture is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.