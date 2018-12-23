Puppy cakes and other chocolate sensations take on sweet new heights this holiday season

From life-like cakes that look like puppies — to a special edition, bright red confection made to look like a tomato, Vancouver's culinary talents are whipping up some serious eye candy this holiday season that may make you forgo traditional yule logs and truffles.

Hong Kong restaurant SweetHoney Desserts recently opened its first Canadian location in Richmond. The company has more than 600 outlets throughout China, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

Their puppy cakes, made of chocolate mousse and ice cream have become a social media sensation this season, even if they have nothing to do with the holidays.

"It is so lifelike that some people aren't sure if they could actually eat it, it's so darn adorable," said CBC's food columnist Gail Johnson.

"Chocolate is not a common ingredient in Asian desserts...but SweetHoney is having a little fun with this cake," Johnson said.

Special-edition cakes

The chocolate artists at Wild Sweets in Richmond say they are the country's only science-based, bean-to-bar chocolate makers.

Chef-owners Dominique and Cindy Duby created a bright red cake with a green stem made to look like a tomato.

It's one of their special-edition cakes, and was featured in a past Masters of Food & Wine event in Carmel, California.

"Among its many ingredients are baked Emmental cheese, basil-infused tomato and strawberry crème brûlée cream, and Madagascar Bejofo Estate dark-chocolate-mousse sabayon," said Johnson.

If individual chocolates are what you crave, Paul Dincer, the founder of Koko Monk in Kitsilano has you covered with what he calls Wild Chocolates, and are for the truly adventurous palate.

Koko Monk in Kitsilano offers chocolates with flavours for the most adventurous. (Gail Johnson)



Among the choices, there's the Blue Moon that's infused with blue cheese and candied pear, and the Brunette Bangle that's made with curry and coconut.

"Some of the other ingredients he uses are miso, sake, and tequila," said Johnson. "I just love the creativity here."

No matter what your palate leans toward, Johnson says you are sure to find a stocking stuffer or fantastic gift in any of these sweet treats.