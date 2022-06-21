Suspected driver, accomplice arrested in fatal Kitsilano hit-and-run, police say

A 25-year-old driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Kitsilano Sunday night was arrested in his South Vancouver home Monday, according to Vancouver police.

Police say a 63-year-old relative of the driver was also taken into custody as a potential accomplice who acted after the fatal collision.

The unnamed victim, 24, was walking close to his home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he was hit and killed by someone driving a newer model grey sedan on West 4th Avenue near Arbutus Street.

The car was reported to be travelling at an excessive speed eastbound on West 4th. Police believe the man who was killed was attempting to cross the road.

VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said the vehicle was dumped nearby. Police recovered it early Monday morning, finding damage consistent with the crash.

"In a hit-and-run ... finding the vehicle is important but identifying the person who was behind the wheel is a different step and challenge. In this case we are quite confident that we've quickly been able ... to identify the person who was driving," he said.

Addison said information from the public was instrumental in finding the suspects. He said members of the victim's family are travelling to Vancouver from overseas.

Charges have not yet been approved. The VPD said the investigation is ongoing.