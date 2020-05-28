Police are looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run involving a cyclist in East Vancouver on Tuesday.

The cyclist was hit at the intersection of Nanaimo Street and East 24th Avenue, near the Nanaimo SkyTrain station, around 8:45 p.m. PT, according to a statement. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver left the scene without checking on the cyclist and drove north on Nanaimo Street.

Officers said the vehicle is believed to be a two-door Honda Civic coupe or a similar model from the early- to mid-2000s. It might be silver or beige and will have a damaged windshield.

"The collision occurred at a busy intersection so we know there are witnesses out there who have not yet spoken with police and may also have dashcam footage that our investigators can use," Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Aaron Roed wrote in the statement.

Roed said it was still light out at the time of the collision.

Anyone with a dashcam who was driving in the area of the intersection or to the north on Nanaimo Street, including side streets, around the time of the crash is asked to call police at 604-717-9363.