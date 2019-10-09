Vancouver has coldest Oct 9 in nearly 60 years

If you thought it felt unseasonably chilly Wednesday morning in Vancouver, you were right.

And according to Environment Canada, the thermometer is only going to dip even more overnight in the next two days, with a low of zero and the first risk of frost in the forecast for early Thursday.

Vancouver International Airport recorded a low of 2 C early Wednesday, beating the previous historic low for this day of 2.8 C, recorded in 1960.

The average historical low temperature for Oct. 9 is 7 C.

Clear skies and cooler than average temperatures are expected to remain until Friday when clouds roll in and things warm up, especially overnight.

A chance of showers is forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Sunday and Thankgiving Monday are expected to register right around normal with with partly cloudy skies and temperatures of between 7 C and 14 C.