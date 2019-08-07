Large white plume visible after cargo ship's hatch blows in Vancouver harbour

A large white plume was visible pouring from a large container ship in Vancouver's harbour late Tuesday afternoon after a hatch blew open, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

Images and video footage posted to social media show the ship near the Lions Gate Bridge.

No flames are visible in the footage but a white plume is seen pouring upwards from the bulk carrier ship Minoan Glory.

"We were told through many calls from 911 that [witnesses] thought they saw an explosion on a freighter," said Aubrey Hachey of the coast guard's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

Hachey said the billowing plumes were the result of a hatch blowing open, resulting in the hold's contents venting in a process he called "fumigation."

Plumes of smoke pour off the ship in Vancouver's harbour. (Alison Smith/Twitter)

There was no fire and there were no injuries, Hachey said.

Two coast guard ships responded and have since left the scene.

According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, there are no concerns about pollution as it was not a vessel fire.

RCMP and the Vancouver Port Authority said they were looking into the incident.

More to come.