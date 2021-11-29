Vancouver artist writes new Hanukkah song inspired by Adam Sandler

A Vancouver singer-songwriter is hoping to get the attention of comedian Adam Sandler with her new Hanukkah song called, Intangible Things (A Hanukkah Song).

Haley K Turner says she was inspired to update The Chanukah Song, which was debuted by Sandler on Saturday Night Live in 1994, when she watched an interview of the comedian pleading for someone else to write another song celebrating the Jewish holiday.

Hanukkah is a eight-day festival of lights, running from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 in 2021, to remember events in the 2nd century when Jews rededicated a sacred temple in Jerusalem that had been taken over by Syrians.

"I always wanted to write a Hanukkah song but I could never find the words that I wanted." Turner said on the CBC's On the Coast, "So when I heard [Sandler] on The Ellen Show talk about how it had been 25 years since his song came out ... I was motivated to change that for myself."

She said she wanted to get Sandler's attention to let him know and thank him for helping inspire her to write a new Hanukkah song.

4:55 Hanukkah quest Inspired by Adam Sandler’s plea for a new Hanukkah song since his is over a quarter century old, a Vancouver musician created a new song for this year’s celebration. She’s gone to great lengths, including wrestling a fake alligator, trying to let him know she has delivered the goods. 4:55

"The first thought that popped into my head was [Sandler's] Happy Gilmore scene," Turner explained, "and the second thought that popped into my head was that I should wrestle a blow-up alligator."

Turner said she hasn't been successful in getting the comedian's attention just yet, but she's hopeful he'll reach out by the end of Hanukkah.