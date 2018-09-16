Vancouver hackathon targets mental health challenges for first responders

Hundreds of students have descended on Simon Fraser University this weekend to help first responders overcome mental health challenges.

The event, called Lumohacks, was organized by Major League Hackers, (MLS) an organization that aims to empower tech-savvy students to find solutions for social and environmental issues.

The hackathon, which MLH describes as "an invention marathon," gave students 24 hours to come up with an idea and a plan to make it happen. At students' disposal: an arsenal of computing software, tablets, gaming devices and small gadgets.

"I'm here to develop my skills as a software engineer," said University of Victoria student Shea Faigan. "As well as learn more about the mental health industry and the issues that affect veterans and first responders."

Hundreds of students gathered at SFU over the weekend to help first responders deal with mental health issues. (CBC)

Participants have until Sunday evening, at which time they will unveil their project to a panel of judges that includes tech experts and professionals from the health sector.

"We're always interested when there's a group such as this looking at developing new tools that will reduce the stigma around mental health, and get people to come forward to seek help when they need it," said Martin Bruce with the Vancouver Police Department.

Bragging rights

The winner of the event gets bragging rights and may get the chance to work with first responders on their project.

Just a few hours into the event on Saturday, event organizer Ryan Swift said ideas were already starting to blossom.

"I heard a hacker talking — they're basically taking heart rate data and they're going to track that and have it on a live dashboard so you can tell when people are in stressful situations," Swift said.

"You know when it's happening, and you're able to provide services after."

Paramedic Tracey Leacock was at the event on Saturday. She said first responders aren't always quick to seek services for mental health.

"We are the helpers, so we're not supposed to need help are we? Well, actually, we sometimes we do."

With files from Jon Hernandez