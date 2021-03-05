4th COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver General Hospital after 3 patients test positive
Rest of the hospital, including the emergency room, is operating as usual
Health officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak in a fourth unit of Vancouver General Hospital.
A statement from Vancouver Coastal Health says three patients have tested positive for the coronavirus on surgical inpatient unit T-8-B of the Jim Pattison Pavilion.
Infection prevention measures are underway in the unit, including closure to admissions or transfers and suspension of all but end-of-life compassionate visits.
The other three affected units are on separate floors of the pavilion, while the rest of the hospital, including the emergency room, is operating as usual.
COVID-19 outbreaks have forced the closure of units at three other Lower Mainland hospitals since last month.
Those include Surrey Memorial, Chilliwack General and Eagle Ridge Hospitals in Port Moody. With the exception of the closed units, services at those hospitals are unaffected.
