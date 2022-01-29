Hundreds of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters drive through Vancouver, Victoria cheering on Ottawa protests
Event for those 'unable to attend Ottawa,' described Facebook page purporting to represent B.C. convoy
Hundreds of vehicles jammed downtown Vancouver and Victoria's streets Saturday, decked out with signs on their rooftop and Canadian flags, honking their horns to show their support of the cross-Canada "Freedom Convoy" simultaneously rallying in Ottawa against a range of COVID-19 restrictions.
The local solidarity procession made its way for several hours along Vancouver's busy Broadway Avenue corridor as drivers headed downtown starting around 12 p.m.
Vancouver police said they are watching the local convoy as it moves through the city.
"We are aware of for protest and will be monitoring," Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tanya Visintin said in a statement.
The force warned drivers of traffic disruptions across the city on Saturday afternoon.
"Be advised of heavy traffic throughout Vancouver which may lead to traffic disruptions due to the planned trucker convoy protest," the VPD said in a tweet after 1 p.m.
A Facebook page purporting to represent the B.C. convoy states the local events are "for the people that are unable to attend Ottawa," according to the page's administrators. "We stand united and in support."
The nearly 2,000-member page posted videos of a protest at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Saturday, as well as posts imploring members to avoid "extremist posts" and to "be mindful of your words, no posts that may cause action against yourself or this group, travel in peace."
One of those listed as an event organizer in the Facebook group posted videos throughout the day, including several from the legislature.
"Get your voice out there, get heard," said the organizer, who identifies herself as Ana Biosis online, in one of the videos. "This is our Canada. Why mandates? Our bodies, our choice."
Protests were also held in a number of other B.C. cities, including in Kelowna, where demonstrators' signs included slogans such as "Freedom of choice should not be taken away ever," "End all mandates, no more restriction," and "Liberty or death, don't tread on me."
The B.C. processions and rallies coincided with a large protest in Canada's capital against a number of COVID-19 government policies, not just the cross-border requirement for truck drivers to be vaccinated, a policy that mirrors the vaccination mandate south of the border.
Thousands descended onto Parliament Hill on Friday and Saturday, calling for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions.
WATCH | Thousands in Ottawa protests call for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates:
Police in Ottawa said they are on high alert for possible violence, even as organizers urged the growing crowd to be peaceful on Saturday.
The demonstration was originally planned to call on Ottawa to abandon its vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers and other essential workers, but has morphed into a larger movement against all public health measures.
A number of the people assembled, many of whom are not truckers, said they were on hand to pressure the government to end pandemic-related restrictions and return to "normal." The event has also attracted some more extreme voices who have called for violence.
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reported earlier this month that the primary series of vaccines — the first two doses of an mRNA product — offer "low" to "very low" protection against an Omicron infection but that they still prevent severe cases of COVID-19, hospitalization and death.
PHAC data suggests unvaccinated people are 19 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. A third dose of an mRNA shot also offers much more protection against an actual infection.
With files from David P. Ball and John Paul Tasker
