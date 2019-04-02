Police investigate Vancouver's 4th pedestrian fatality of 2019

A man in his 60s has died after being hit by a car Monday evening at the intersection of East 49th Avenue and Frederick Street.

Vancouver police says the man was struck by a black BMW sedan just after 6:30 p.m. PT and was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

It is the fourth pedestrian fatality in the city in 2019.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was driving with a dashcam in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call the VPD's Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.