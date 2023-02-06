Board cancels vote to shut down Vancouver Folk Music Festival Society

Leaders at the society behind the struggling Vancouver Folk Festival have paused their plan to vote on whether the society should be dissolved.

A statement from the Vancouver Folk Music Festival Society on Monday said the board voted to withdraw its motion to dissolve the society, which was put forward last month as the festival faced mounting financial difficulties.

The society's president said the board did an about-face after hearing from the public, partners and other festivals.

"The Vancouver Folk Music Festival has long been, and is currently, in a financially dire condition. Our main goal as the board has always been to see a strong, sustainable festival," said board president Mark Zuberbuhler.

"Because of the strong support that has come from the community and our partners we now see the possibility of building that festival."

The statement did not say whether the society has solidified financial plans, but said it was launching a fundraising and volunteer drive as a result of the public's support.

In January, organizers said the festival would not return to the city this summer because production costs have risen and the event landscape has changed after years of pandemic shutdowns.

At the time, the society said it would take an extra $500,000 to produce a festival this year — which would be "unfortunately not realistic or sustainable" given its current cash flow.

The society — a not-for-profit, charitable organization — hosts year-round concerts and events in addition to the flagship, volunteer-run festival. The three-day event has been a fixture in the city's arts and culture scene for nearly 45 years.