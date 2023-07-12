Vancouver Folk Festival back this weekend following 'huge outpouring' of support

The 46th edition of the Vancouver Folk Festival is back this weekend, months after fears the musical event would be shut down permanently.

In January, the board of the Vancouver Folk Festival announced the festival would be cancelled and the board would be dissolved due to financial challenges brought on by the pandemic and mounting production costs.

But in March, organizers said the festival was back on after a "huge outpouring" of support and donations. The festival also benefited from a one-time provincial grant to fairs and festivals.

"The community gives us strength. The support of government gives us strength," said folk festival board president Erin Mullan in an interview with CBC News Tuesday.

Erin Mullan, president of the folk festival board, says they hope to proceed cautiously, and that this year's event will be smaller compared to previous years. (CBC)

Smaller festival this year

This year's festival will be smaller than in previous years, with fewer stages and artists, as the board said it has to proceed cautiously given the financial constraints.

"That is something that's an ongoing conversation that will really start in the weeks after the festival," Mullan said.

Mullan said she doesn't personally believe that the festival will return to its former size next year.

She said there's a possibility of putting in another stage, potentially an acoustic stage, in future festivals.

"If we're able to have another stage, then we might keep a similar number of artists, but they get to play more," Mullan said.

'Landmark' festival

Vancouver-based musician Ruby Singh, who will be performing with his band The Future Ancestors at the festival Saturday, said he's happy the show is still happening this year.

"It's one of those festivals that is a landmark in Vancouver," said Singh, whose music is a blend of blues, soul and hip hop.

Ruby Singh is a Vancouver-based musician who was nominated for a Juno earlier this year. (Submitted by Ruby Singh. )

"It was a very sad time in the arts community when we heard that it was potentially going to be cancelled. And so I'm just really excited … to be able to provide a good weekend of music and celebration for Vancouver," he said.

More than 40 musicians from all over the world including Spain, Iran and South Africa will be performing at the festival at Jericho Beach from July 14 to 16.