Vancouver Folk Festival back on, organizers say

After the board of the Vancouver Folk Festival announced in January it would be dissolving due to financial challenges brought on by the pandemic and mounting production costs, the Folk Fest Board announced Tuesday afternoon the event will be going ahead after all.

The news comes after the festival put cancellations plans on hold when a number of investors stepped up. Last month, the province also announced the creation of a $30-million fund to provide one-time grants of up to $250,000 to fairs, festivals, and other qualifying events.

"Last month's funding announcement by the B.C. government was a game changer for the festival," said folk festival board president Erin Mullan in a written statement.

"This new funding, combined with the strong support of our other funders, partners, other festivals, and the community at large, means we can hold a 2023 festival."

Organizers say the event will go ahead July 14 - July 16.

More to come.