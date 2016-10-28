Vancouver council to consider ban on buying fireworks
Motion asks for ban to be in place by 2021, but would include exemptions for large public events
A Vancouver city councillor wants to end the personal use of fireworks in the city.
Pete Fry has put forward a motion for next Tuesday's council meeting calling for a ban on consumers buying fireworks in the city, beginning in 2021.
The motion asks for staff to come up with a plan to ban the retail sale of fireworks, with the following considerations:
- Addressing enforcement and compliance with any ban.
- Allowing exemptions for displaying fireworks during public events like New Year's Eve and the Celebration of Light, along with cultural and religious occasions like Diwali.
- Requiring authorized fire permits from the City of Vancouver to "ignite, explode, set off or detonate display fireworks."
Currently, Vancouver's bylaw restricts the sale of fireworks to Oct. 25-31 every year. There are also additional regulations during that time, and anyone breaking the city's rules can face a $500 fine.
Patchwork of rules across metro area
The idea of banning fireworks has occasionally come up in municipalities across Metro Vancouver, with a 2017 petition in Vancouver garnering more than 1,000 signatures.
Fry's motion points out that fireworks are already banned in a number of nearby cities, including Richmond, Surrey, Delta, Coquitlam and the City of North Vancouver. The motion also argues fireworks can have an adverse environmental impact, and cause harm for animals and survivors of gun violence.
In 2016, Vancouver Fire and Rescue public information officer Jonathan Gormick told CBC News that Vancouver had considered an outright ban, but decided against it for safety reasons.
"Completely prohibiting the sale probably wouldn't stop people from acquiring them," he said.
"What it would do is make them go underground and purchase fireworks and firecrackers that are illegal for sale and definitely not safe for use."
With files from Maryse Zeidler
