Vancouver city council approves fireworks ban

Vancouver city council has voted to ban the sale and use of consumer fireworks by 2021.

Councillors voted 7-3 in favour of the motion at a meeting Tuesday afternoon, and staff have been directed to come up with a plan for implementation.

Currently, retail sales of fireworks are allowed between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31 in the city.

Green Party Coun. Pete Fry, who proposed the ban, said that fireworks will now be enjoyed in a more controlled manner at public events that have proper permits.

But not all of council agreed.

"Every time I think of fireworks, I think of fun," said Mayor Kennedy Stewart.

He voted against the ban, alongside councillors Michael Wiebe and Melissa De Genova. Wiebe said the ban on retail sales will lead to less education about the dangers of fireworks.

Coun. Colleen Hardwick abstained from the vote.