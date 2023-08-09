Vancouver Fire Rescue 'deeply concerned' after city sets record for fires in 1st half of 2023

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services [VFRS] says there's been a "deeply concerning" increase in fires during the first half of 2023.

Public information officer Captain Matthew Trudeau says in a statement that in 2023, there have already been 31 per cent more fires than in the same period last year — the most fires Vancouver has ever experienced in that amount of time.

"VFRS appeals to every member of the community to prioritize fire safety in their daily lives," said Trudeau.

"Simple actions like properly extinguishing cigarettes, using battery lights instead of candles and keeping flammable items away from ignition sources can make a significant difference in preventing fires."

During this time, the service responded to 2,113 calls.

Top cause: smoking materials

VFRS says carelessly discarded smoking materials like matches, lighters, candles, cigarettes and drug-related materials accounted for 57 per cent of all incidents.

Tent fires are down this year, but VFRS says there's been a 42.3 per cent jump in outdoor fires.

"It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant when engaging in outdoor activities that involve open flames or flammable materials," saId Trudeau.

An apartment building at 414 East 10th Ave. after a fire in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Structure fires and fires at single-room occupancy [SRO] buildings have also climbed.

Trudeau says there have been numerous SRO fires caused by drug users dropping locked butane lighters and setting fire to themselves or their surroundings.

Fires have resulted in four deaths so far in 2023. VFRS says three of the fatalities involved smoking materials, while two of the victims were suspected to be impaired by substances.

Arson on the rise

VFRS says the most concerning trend is the increase in the number of arson fires, which accounted for 26 per cent of all fire incidents so far in 2023.

"Our partners at Vancouver Police (VPD) are working diligently with VFRS and the community to identify and address the root causes of such acts," said Trudeau.

He says any suspicious activity or potential fire hazards should be reported to 911 immediately.