Vancouver firefighters battle blaze at Granville Street SRO

Vancouver firefighters had to deal with crowded stairwells and a suite packed with belongings in an apartment fire on Granville Street on Wednesday night.

The fire started in a single room at the Regal Hotel, a single-room occupancy building with around 75 units, around 8:40 p.m. PT.

Fire crews had trouble accessing the room on fire as the stairwells were crowded with residents making their way out of the building.

Once they were inside the room, they had to navigate through the tenant's many belongings.

The fire was contained to the single suite, which has considerable damage. The tenant was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation but has been released.

Assistant Chief Kevin Wilson said a fire investigator has examined the suite and not yet determined the cause, but believes the fire is not suspicious.