Downtown Vancouver streets closed for fire service funeral procession
British Columbia·New

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services did not provide a name or details about the deceased.

Some roads closed between 8 a.m. and noon

CBC News ·
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said it is asking for public patience and cooperation 'to honour the fallen and pay respects to a family in their darkest hour.' (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Several streets in downtown Vancouver will be temporarily closed Thursday morning for a funeral procession and motorcade.

The following streets are closed for the uniformed procession marches to the service and a final motorcade procession:

  • Smithe Street/Haro Street from Burrard Street to Thurlow Street (8- 9:30 a.m.)
  • Thurlow Street from Haro Street to Nelson Street (9-10 a.m.)
  • Nelson Street from Thurlow Street to Burrard Street (9-10 a.m.)
  • Nelson Street from Thurlow Street to Burrard Street (11:30 a.m.-noon)
  • Burrard Street from Nelson Street to Smithe Street (11:30 a.m.-noon)

In a traffic advisory, the fire service said it is asking for public patience and cooperation "to honour the fallen and pay respects to a family in their darkest hour."

