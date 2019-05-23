Several streets in downtown Vancouver will be temporarily closed Thursday morning for a funeral procession and motorcade.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services did not provide a name or details about the deceased.

The following streets are closed for the uniformed procession marches to the service and a final motorcade procession:

Smithe Street/Haro Street from Burrard Street to Thurlow Street (8- 9:30 a.m.)

Thurlow Street from Haro Street to Nelson Street (9-10 a.m.)

Nelson Street from Thurlow Street to Burrard Street (9-10 a.m.)

Nelson Street from Thurlow Street to Burrard Street (11:30 a.m.-noon)

Burrard Street from Nelson Street to Smithe Street (11:30 a.m.-noon)

In a traffic advisory, the fire service said it is asking for public patience and cooperation "to honour the fallen and pay respects to a family in their darkest hour."