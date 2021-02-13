Firefighter injured and one person dead following multiple fires in Vancouver

Vancouver fire crews responded to four different fires, starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday and lasting through to Saturday morning, that left one person dead and a firefighter injured.

Around 8:30 Friday night, fire crews rescued an injured person from a burning building in the 2300 block of West 1st Avenue in Kitsilano, but the person later died in hospital, according to Capt. Jonathan Gormick of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

Firefighters arrived to another fire in a vacant property on East Broadway around 10 p.m. A firefighter who was battling the blaze fell through the floor of the burning building. The firefighter is being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the fall.

Early Saturday morning, another fire broke out in a senior care facility in the 500 block of Carrall Street in downtown Vancouver. The occupants were quickly evacuated and the fire was contained to the room where it started. Vancouver Fire say the fast action by crews prevented what could have been a tragedy.

Finally, at 2 a.m. Saturday, crews were called to a mattress fire in a suite in the 200 block of East Hastings. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.