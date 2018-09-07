Skip to Main Content
House fire kills 1 person in Vancouver

One person is dead in a house fire in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Southlands.

Fire Chief Darrell Reid tweeted that crews were able to stop the fire from spreading

Vancouver's fire chief says one person has died in a fire in Vancouver's Southlands neighbourhood. (@FireChiefReid/Twitter)

One person has died after a fire at a house in Vancouver's Southlands neighbourhood.

Vancouver Fire Chief Darrell Reid confirmed the death in a tweet. 

Reid said a dog and cat were rescued from the fire, adding fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.

Asst. Chief Dan Stroup said over 30 firefighters with 10 vehicles attacked the two-alarm fire on the 4100 block of Tytahun Crescent.

The first call was received just before 10 a.m. PT.

Stroup said it was too early to say what the cause of the fire was.

He said the fire department is investigating and so are Vancouver police.

Vancouver firefighters and police are investigating the blaze. (Justin Okines/CBC)

