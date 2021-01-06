Vancouver fire crews attend vehicle fire amid reports of an explosion near Granville Bridge

Vancouver Fire and Rescue says its crews are at the north end of the Granville Bridge for a vehicle fire and reports of an explosion.

Fire department spokesperson Jonathan Gormick said no one was injured and the fire is not believed to have been set maliciously.

Gormick said a call reporting the fire and explosion came in at about 3 p.m. PT.

In a pair of tweets, Vancouver Fire and Rescue said the incident was at Granville and Pacific Street.

It said traffic on Granville Street was blocked between Pacific Street and Beach Avenue and eastbound traffic on Pacific Street is also blocked.

Firefighters arrive on scene to attend reports of a vehicle fire and explosion near the Granville Bridge. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

A photo showed fire trucks with lights on underneath the bridge.

Fire crews are advising people to avoid the area.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services tweeted this image Tuesday afternoon. It said on Twitter that crews were attending a vehicle fire amid reports of an explosion. (@VanFireRescue/Twitter)

BC Hydro said it has received reports of black smoke and a large explosion in the area. A spokesperson said there is underground infrastructure in the area but no substation nearby.

The spokesperson said a crew has been dispatched and should be on site shortly to investigate. He added no customers are reporting outages in the area.

Smoke rises from the ground near the entrance to one of the buildings that make up the Canada House condo, retail and office development. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Vancouver police tweeted its officers were also on scene and says delays are expected.