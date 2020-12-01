Man dead, another injured in overnight fire in Vancouver

A fire in a commercial building in Vancouver on Monday night has claimed the life of one man and sent a second man to hospital.

The Vancouver Police Department says two officers were driving near Kingsway and Victoria Drive around 9 p.m. PT when they noticed heavy smoke billowing from a second floor suite of 2127 Kingsway.

Officers entered the building and found two men on the second floor.

One was pronounced dead at scene. The other was was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and is expected to recover.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Richard Craven said the two-alarm blaze was fought by 15 firefighters.

He said investigators are working to determine how the fire started.