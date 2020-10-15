Businesses damaged, stretch of Cambie Street closed after overnight fire in Vancouver

Five businesses have been damaged in an overnight fire near a major intersection in Vancouver.

Firefighters were called to Cambie Street near West 23rd Avenue after the fire broke out around 2 a.m. PT. The area, just north of the King Edward Canada Line station, is home to a number of restaurants and cafes.

Vancouver fire's acting chief, Dan Stroup, said five businesses were affected by the fire. At least two restaurants are seriously damaged.

He said the fire started in the back of one building and made its way into the attic.

A fire that Cambie neighbours sat started after midnight still billows smoke as firefighters work to spray several businesses near W 23. <a href="https://t.co/p7hi01alV0">pic.twitter.com/p7hi01alV0</a> —@ybrend

"In these old buildings, you have multiple years of renovation and layers of ceiling, so once the fire gets in ... it takes off," Stroup said.

No one was hurt in the fire. Stroup said crews evacuated a number of cats from an animal boarding centre next to the fire.

Smoke was still billowing from the buildings as of 7 a.m. PT. Stroup said more than 50 firefighters have been working at the scene through the night.

Cambie Street is shut down to traffic in both directions from King Edward Street to 20 Avenue as a number of fire trucks remain on scene.

Vancouver police said the road will likely be closed until at least 11 a.m. PT.