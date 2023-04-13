Vancouver installs electricity 'kiosks' to draw film crews away from diesel generators

In an effort to lessen the film industry's dependence on loud, diesel-burning generators, Vancouver has installed several "clean energy kiosks" to provide electricity to crews working on productions near the waterfront.

The city said in a statement Thursday that it had installed three of the kiosks in the False Creek area, where it said crews use more than 200 generators for power every year.

The new kiosks will instead allow film sets to plug in and draw energy from the city's power grid. The statement said council's goal is to eventually have a citywide network of kiosks so crews can access electricity at the popular citywide filming spots by 2030.

"With the installation of clean energy kiosks in high-demand urban film locations across Vancouver, we are on target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, compared to traditional generator use, by up to 33 per cent over the next seven years," wrote Margaret Wittgens, the city's deputy general manager of engineering services.

"In addition, neighbourhoods that see a lot of film activity will benefit from a substantial reduction in noise."

The Vancouver Economic Commission and Motion Picture Association of Canada both applauded the move in statements on Thursday, saying the province's $4-billion film and television sector needs to move to renewable sources of energy in order to be sustainable and attract new projects.

"As our global industry continues to work collaboratively to find renewable energy alternatives wherever filming takes place, Vancouver is on the leading edge of sustainable development," said Wendy Noss, the president of the national Motion Picture Association.