Vancouver police warn of Facebook Marketplace scam with dozens of victims

Vancouver police are warning the public to be vigilant after investigators found evidence of scammers using Facebook Marketplace to defraud as many as 50 people.

Cybercrime detectives launched several investigations after a person reported being scammed while shopping with the online marketplace for used goods.

The Vancouver Police Department says suspects posted items for sale and arranged meetings with potential buyers. The buyers agreed to e-transfer payments before meeting, then the sellers severed communication and did not show up to hand over the goods.

"Don't send money to anyone selling an item over Facebook Marketplace without meeting the person first or confirming they are a legitimate seller," said Const. Tania Visintin.

"Pick a safe public place, like a police station lobby, to meet up with anyone you're planning to do business with."

Visintin said the items for sale were in high demand at the time. She says the first scam originated in October with a Squid Game costume for sale, and weeks later a washing machine was on offer when there was a shortage in the Lower Mainland.

The investigation led police to a home in Surrey, where a search warrant was executed and police found and seized a loaded gun, various weapons, and documents linking a suspect to the Facebook scam.

"We believe suspects were using multiple bank accounts, fake names, and various phone numbers or emails to execute these frauds," said Visintin.

She said thousands of dollars have been lost by victims, and evidence gathered suggests there are dozens of defrauded buyers who haven't yet reached out to police.

Anyone who has fallen victim to a similar crime is asked to contact police at 604-717-4034.

