Vancouver opens extra shelter space as chilly temperatures expected overnight

Vancouver has issued an extreme weather alert and opened additional shelter spaces as temperatures are expected to dip close to 0 C overnight Tuesday.

The city is asking anyone sleeping outside to find someplace indoors and it's making temporary space available at four locations.

Environment Canada is calling for lows of 1 C with patches of frost overnight, and the city says it's expected to feel like temperatures have fallen to freezing levels.

Extra shelter spaces will be available at the First Baptist Church (969 Burrard St.), Directions Youth Services Centre (1138 Burrard St.), Evelyne Saller Centre (320 Alexander St.) and The Salvation Army Belkin House (555 Homer St.).

Anyone looking for a space to stay can call 211 for more information.