Vancouver mayoral candidates to talk housing in final debate of election season

After months of campaigning, the people most likely to be next mayor of Vancouver will put their ideas to the test one last time.

CBC British Columbia and the University of British Columbia Okanagan are hosting a mayoral debate Wednesday, beginning at 9 a.m. PT, with Kennedy Stewart, Ken Sim, Shauna Sylvester, Hector Bremner and Wai Young.

The debate will be moderated by Stephen Quinn, host of The Early Edition on CBC Radio One, and held at CBC Vancouver's Studio 700.

A live broadcast of the debate can be heard on CBC Radio One and seen here, or on CBC Vancouver's Facebook page.

The topic of the debate?

The same issue that has dominated political discussion in Vancouver for most of the last four years: housing.

Where do the candidates stand?

Each of the candidates in Wednesday's debate outlined the key points in their housing platform months ago. We've linked to each of them, but here are a few of their main points:

Kennedy Stewart: 85,000 new homes in the next decade, 50,000 of which would be rental units (half non-profit, half market rental). He would also triple the empty homes tax.

85,000 new homes in the next decade, 50,000 of which would be rental units (half non-profit, half market rental). He would also triple the empty homes tax. Ken Sim: Allowing two secondary suites in all detached homes immediately. He also has a focus on reducing property taxes on laneway homes and permit times for all developments.

Allowing two secondary suites in all detached homes immediately. He also has a focus on reducing property taxes on laneway homes and permit times for all developments. Shauna Sylvester: A three per cent vacancy rate has been her goal, with a focus on using city assets to meet that target. Specific ideas she has championed more than her rivals include increasing co-op and co-housing options.

A three per cent vacancy rate has been her goal, with a focus on using city assets to meet that target. Specific ideas she has championed more than her rivals include increasing co-op and co-housing options. Hector Bremner: An extensive plan that includes a city-wide housing plan, including dramatic rezoning on the West Side and transit corridors, for the purpose of building 20,000 housing units a year.

An extensive plan that includes a city-wide housing plan, including dramatic rezoning on the West Side and transit corridors, for the purpose of building 20,000 housing units a year. Wai Young: An immediate repeal of the recent decision to allow duplexes in all single-family neighbourhoods, a freeze of selling city-owned land and allowing one additional rental unit in each free-standing home.

