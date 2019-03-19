Man rescued after being trapped in Vancouver dumpster

A man is in critical condition after he was found trapped in a dumpster in Vancouver on Monday morning.

The man's cries were heard by a worker in the area, whose actions may have saved the trapped man's life.

Tyler Dempsey was packing up his truck around 8 a.m. when he heard "muffled yelling" in the alley near Victoria Drive and 49th Avenue.

"I could hear that he was yelling for help," said Dempsey.

He followed the cries and discovered a man stuck halfway out of a dumpster, caught under the heavy steel lid, which Dempsey said was crushing his chest.

Demspey managed to open the lid and got the man down onto the pavement. That's when he realized the man wasn't breathing anymore.

With the help of 911 on the phone, Dempsey performed chest compressions until first responders arrived.

"I was in shock to begin with, but when I heard them say 'we got a pretty good pulse,' I was blown away, like absolutely amazed," Dempsey said.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

First responders confirmed the incident Monday.