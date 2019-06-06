Vancouver police seek more victims in Waterfront Station assault spree

The Vancouver police are appealing for victims of an assault spree at Waterfront Station last week to come forward.

Vancouver man Stuart Schneider, 32, was arrested near the scene and charged with three counts of assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm, and one count of robbery.

On May 28 around 8:30 p.m. PT, Schneider allegedly went on a random punching spree in the area of the station's SeaBus terminal, hitting at least five people.

A 37-year-old Burnaby man was taken to hospital. Four other victims were treated at the scene. Investigators believe there are other victims they have not spoken to.

Schneider was apprehended with the help of several bystanders. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.