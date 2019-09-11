Vancouver police investigate suspicious death in West End

The Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section is investigating the death of a man in the city's West End Tuesday.

Police were called just after 8:00 p.m. to a house on Pendrell Street near Thurlow Street.

The VPD said in a statement that an incident had left a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

No one has been arrested but police say this is an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

The name of the victim has not been released. Police said he was a 29-year-old Vancouver resident.