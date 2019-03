At a time when divisive tweets can trigger anxiety around the globe, the Vancouver International Dance Festival (March 4–30) aspires to reach across cultures to engage audiences with a universal language without words.

"I tell my students that before we spoke, back in the caveman days, we danced," says Barbara Bourget, co-producer of the festival. "We danced to bring the rain. We danced to bring the sun. We danced for the crops."

This year's program features several Indigenous groups from Taiwan and Canada. Here's some of what audiences can expect.

Raven Spirit Dance, Gathering Light (March 13–16)

For choreographer Michelle Olson, the community where she's from is a large source of inspiration.

"I'm from the Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation, which is out in Dawson City [Yukon]. ... I make sure I go every summer. I spend time on the land. I spend time with my family and friends," she told Gloria Macarenko, host of Our Vancouver.

At one point in Gathering Light, two dancers, arms outstretched like tree limbs, push and walk each other across the stage. Or perhaps it's a dandelion in the wind. Olson describes the work as "the journey of a seed growing into a flower."

Choreographer Michelle Olsen talks about the piece "Gathering Place" 4:57

Dairakudakan, Pseudo human / Super human (March 8, 9)

Members of the Japanese butoh group Dairakudakan highlight their body in stark white makeup, while iron and glass sculptures limit or tower over them, and electronic music provides the soundtrack in an impressive 90-minute work.

Festival co-producer Barbara Bourget saw Super human in Japan before choreographer Akaji Maro combined it into this larger work — and it made her cry.

"The end — I don't know if he's going to keep this ending -- but the ending was so extraordinary I wept through the entire ending of the piece," she said.

Technology clashes with humanity in the Japanese butoh ensemble Dairakudakan Pseudo human/Super human. (Hiroyuki Kawashima)

Manuel Roque, bang bang (March 13–16)

Dance's ability to provoke a physical reaction in its audience may also be expected from Montrealer Manuel Roque's solo piece bang bang.

Even in video, watching him step, spin and kick — and sweat — to a relentless beat may evoke exhaustion and awe.

"There is a common thread between dance, at its height, and sports or running or anything that's physically demanding," said Bourget. "There comes a point when the tiredness becomes replaced by a kind of euphoria."

"I think in long-distance running, they call it 'hitting the wall.' You hit the wall. You think you're not going to make it through. And when you blast through that wall, it's like breathing, it's so easy, right? And then, of course, you have recovery, and you can't walk for four days."

"The thing about a piece that is based on that kind of drive to push the body to the limit is, it will never come through on video the way it will, obviously, in the theatre," said Bourget.

The Vancouver International Dance Festival runs March 4 to 20, 2019. For more information, go to vidf.ca.

With files from Our Vancouver