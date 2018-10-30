Skip to Main Content
Suspect suffers dog bite during arrest for allegedly breaking into Vancouver home
In a statement, police said the man, 24-year-old Steven Henry Hall, was seen by plainclothes officers breaking into a house near West 16th Avenue and Ontario Street Friday morning.

Police say Steven Henry Hall faces multiple charges related to property offences

The Vancouver Police Department alleges its plainclothes officers witnessed the man break into the Mount Pleasant-area home. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Vancouver police say a suspect was taken to hospital for treatment after he was injured by a police dog during an arrest.

In a statement, police said the man, Steven Henry Hall, 24, was seen by plainclothes officers breaking into a house near West 16th Avenue and Ontario Street at around 2 a.m. PT Friday.

Police got a call about a man acting suspiciously and officers began watching Hall. They followed him to the house — where two people were inside sleeping — and allegedly saw him break in and take several items, described as "irreplaceable mementos."

Officers confronted Hall when he left the house, police say, but he did not give himself up and tried to run back inside. Police say a canine unit happened to be on the scene, leading to the dog bite.

Hall was taken to jail and charged, police said, after receiving treatment in hospital.

They say Hall faces multiple charges related to property offences.

