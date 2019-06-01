B.C. Court of Appeal overturns acquittal in crash that killed Vancouver doctor

The B.C. Court of Appeal has overturned an acquittal of the speeding driver who was involved in a car crash which left a beloved Vancouver doctor dead.

Ken Chung was driving his silver Audi at nearly three times the speed limit when he crashed into Dr. Alphonsus Hui's red Suzuki at the intersection of Oak Street and West 41st Ave in November 2015.

Hui, a beloved family physician, was killed instantly. Chung was charged with dangerous driving causing death.

But Chung was acquitted in 2018 after his lawyers successfully argued that he had been driving responsibly, save for the block or less when he momentarily accelerated.

Monique Hui says says the B.C. Court of Appeal decision to convict Ken Chung is vindication for her family. (Meera Bains/CBC)

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, the B.C. Court of Appeal overturned that acquittal Friday and convicted Chung.

Hui's daughter Monique was in court to hear the judgment. She said the judgment caps a long road to justice.

"It's been almost four years of a very difficult journey but I think the closest word would be relief, and maybe even vindication for my family," Hui said.

Chung's sentencing is yet to be scheduled, but Hui says she hopes for a sentence that sends a strong message to Chung and other dangerous drivers.

"It will be interesting to see if this path of justice continues."