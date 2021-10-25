Vancouver couple marries in hospital chapel, 20 years after getting engaged

Miralda Reyes-Rante purchased her wedding dress 20 years ago, when her partner Douglas Willoughby proposed.

The couple initially put off their wedding because of living circumstances and location, and then postponed for another decade due to Willoughby's evolving health issues.

But as Willoughby approaches the end of his life, the couple decided to finally tie the knot. They got married Sunday in the chapel at Vancouver General Hospital.

"I said to Douglas, we haven't gotten married yet. We said we were going to get married. And he looked at me, the kind of look that only your partner can give you ... and I knew that he was going to say yes."

In 2011, Willoughby had to undergo surgery for a brain infection that resulted from an oral abscess. Shortly after the surgery, he fell into a coma for two and a half months. The next year, he suffered a stroke.

"He went to a brain program for a year. He started working again … so we decided to start our lives again," said Reyes-Rante.

However, in January of this year, Willoughby had a bad fall. He was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a fatal and irreversible disease that causes loss of muscle control.

Reyes-Rante has not left his hospital bedside since.

Willoughby lost his ability to eat on his own two weeks ago. According to Reyes-Rante, doctors believe he has no more than two months to live.

Willoughby made the decision to stop living in pain, and the doctors informed Reyes-Rante they would disconnect him from his feeding tube soon.

'We are kind of soulmates'

According to Reyes-Rante, the couple loved to be artistic together.

One of their favourite activities was painting together, as Willoughby was an architect and skilled painter. Reyes-Rante, who is a soprano in a choir, would sing while Willoughby played guitar. The couple also loved to lie and read the same book together.

Reyes-Rante displays a photo of the couple reading together. (CBC News)

"We are kind of soulmates," said Reyes-Rante.

After it was decided that they would get married, Reyes-Rante and her family planned the wedding in a week.

"The wedding is a special day for both of them. They've been wanting to do this for such a long time. It's just nice to be able to do this before he passes away," said Reyes-Rante's niece, Tania Castillo.

"I think we're going to be young again. We're going to be the same excited two young people we were 20 years ago. Because our love doesn't age. It doesn't die," said Reyes-Rante.

Reyes-Rante said the wedding allows her to close a chapter in her life and say goodbye to her relationship. She added that although Willoughby cannot walk or talk, his mind is clear and he is happy about the wedding.

"I know that when Douglas is not here, he's going to be with me ... in my memories forever."