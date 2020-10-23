Vancouver council votes for gentler approach to mandatory masks in city buildings

A mandatory mask policy will not be implemented in City of Vancouver buildings after council voted instead for a gentler approach.

On Thursday night councillors voted six to four to approve a plan that will "strongly encourage" mask-wearing inside civic buildings.

Coun. Christine Boyle suggested the amendment to the compulsory masks motion brought by Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung.

"I think the 'strongly encourage' is a good approach for here and for now," said Coun. Jean Swanson.

"I like the idea of making masks available at city facilities, that's what they do at St. Paul's [Hospital]. They have a little table out there and they hand you a mask with tongs."

The motion asks city staff to seek donations or consider spending taxpayer money to ensure masks are available at city facilities for people who may not be able to afford them.

Staff have also been instructed to develop a plan in case public health authorities recommend moving to a mandatory mask policy.