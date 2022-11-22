Vancouver council to vote on motion to fund more police, mental health nurses

Vancouver city council is expected to vote on a motion Tuesday launching a flagship promise by the new mayor to hire more police and mental health nurses, but the idea is facing pushback.

Mayor Ken Sim campaigned on a promise to hire 100 more officers and 100 nurses for programs that would respond to non-emergency mental health calls.

The motion before council would earmark $4.5 million to the police and $1.5 million to the health authority from the city's operating budget to start hiring in January.

The idea, which is expected to cost a total of $20 million a year, has already received significant criticism from more than two dozen people speaking against the motion at an earlier meeting.

A line of Vancouver police officers in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood on Aug. 9, when a melee broke out while city workers attempted to dismantle tents occupied by homeless people. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The mayor's office called the promise a vital component to bolster Vancouver's front-line response to the mental health and addictions crisis in the city.

Stacy Ashton, chair of the B.C. Crisis Line Network, says involving officers when a person is in a mental health crisis can be "hugely anxiety-provoking" if someone doesn't trust the police.

"Their role is really public safety. Their role is to kind of control the situation and get folks to comply with their instructions," Ashton said of the police.

"And when somebody is in crisis, they're out of control and the worst thing you can do in that moment is take even more of their control away.''

Sim, leader of the ABC party, was endorsed by the Vancouver Police Union during the municipal election campaign.

ABC Coun. Brian Montague is a former Vancouver police officer, and Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung, also a member of the ABC party, is married to a police officer.