Vancouver voters can expect crowded council ballot with dozens in the running

It's looking more and more like when Vancouver voters cast ballots for municipal elections Oct. 20, they'll have a crowded ballot to read.

With all of the established political parties having now announced their candidates — and several people indicating they will run as independents — Vancouver looks likely to have at least 40 people running for the city's 10 seats on council.

Here's a brief look at who has declared. The list will be updated until nominations close on Sept. 14.

Non-Partisan Association (9 or 10 candidates): Current councillor Melissa De Genova, current park board commissioner Sarah Kirby-Yung, current school board trustee Lisa Dominato, and Rebecca Bligh, Justin P. Goodrich, David Grewal, Colleen Hardwick, Kathy McGarrigle and Francisco (Jojo) Quimpo. The party is waiting to see if current councillor Elizabeth Ball will run again. Ken Sim is the candidate for mayor.

Vision Vancouver (5 candidates): Current councillor Heather Deal, current park board commissioner Catherine Evans, and Diego Cardona, Tanya Paz and Wei Qia Zhang. Ian Campbell is the candidate for mayor.

Yes Vancouver (5 candidates): Brinder Bains, Glynnis Chan, Stephanie Ostler, Phyllis Tang and Jaspreet Virdi. Hector Bremner is the candidate for mayor.

Green Party (4 candidates): Current councillor Adrianne Carr, current park board commissioner Michael Wiebe, and Pete Fry and David Wong.

COPE (3 candidates): Jean Swanson, Derreick O'Keefe, and former councillor Anne Roberts.

OneCity (2 candidates): Brandon Yan and Christine Boyle

ProVancouver (2 candidates): Rohana Rezel and Breton Crellin. David Chen is the candidate for mayor.

Coalition Vancouver (1 candidate, for now): A new party founded by former Conservative MP Wai Young, Coalition Vancouver has so far announced that Franco Peta will run as a council candidate, but says the party's goal is to run at least five candidates in total.

Independents: Former park board commissioner Sarah Blyth is running without a party, as are Graham Cook, Taq Bhandal, Rob McDowell and Adrian Crook. Former Musqueam band councillor and Vancouver Police Board member Wade Grant is also heavily considering a run.

Read more from CBC British Columbia