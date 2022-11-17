Vancouver council votes to adopt controversial definition of antisemitism
Majority ABC slate votes to support, all others abstain or oppose
Vancouver has voted to adopt a definition of antisemitism that many jurisdictions have also embraced but some human rights groups oppose over fears it may stifle free speech.
Council voted six to one Tuesday to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.
All members of the A Better City slate voted in favour, aside from Coun. Rebecca Bligh, who was absent. Coun. Christine Boyle was the only vote in opposition. Green Party councillors Pete Fry and Adrianne Carr abstained.
Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung of ABC brought the motion forward.
"At its very root for me, when I distill it down, this is really about education," said Kirby-Yung prior to casting her vote.
"Education is the most powerful tool that we have against hate. It's more powerful than any punitive actions could be."
An intergovernmental organization, the IHRA defines antisemitism as "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."
Some groups, including at least one Jewish group, Independent Jewish Voices, have said the definition has been "weaponized" by Israel and its supporters against the Palestine Solidarity movement. There are concerns the definition stifles criticism of Israel by equating such criticism with antisemitism.
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, a Zionist and Jewish advocacy organization, has told CBC that's "disingenuous," pointing to the guidelines for the definition that states, "criticism of Israel similar to that levelled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic."
All councillors and Sim stressed they opposed antisemitism in all its forms during deliberations.
Councillors who did not vote in favour by and large said they were concerned the definition was divisive, including among speakers who identified themselves as Jewish to council.
Those in support of the motion argued that while not everyone will agree completely with the definition, adopting it was an important way to express solidarity with the Jewish community and make them feel safe in the city.
With files from Janella Hamilton
