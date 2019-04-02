Vancouver Convention Centre West celebrates first decade

The Vancouver Convention Centre West building is celebrating a decade of hosting everything and everyone — from then U.S. President Barack Obama to the artisans and chefs of the annual Circle Craft Fair.

Opened on April 3, 2009, the west building tripled the capacity of the original Vancouver Convention Centre at Canada Place.

It's first big gig was as international media centre for the 2010 Olympics and Paralympics.

According to a news release, the Vancouver Convention Centre West has events booked into 2027; including the 2025 International Convention of Alcoholics Anonymous, which is expected to draw 48,000 international delegates.

The view of downtown Vancouver from the Vancouver Convention Centre West's green roof. (© Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A few notable numbers after 10 years of operation:

Nine million guests.

$2.4 billion direct spending economic activity.

5,561 events hosted.

Three million dinner rolls served.

150 insect species who call the green roof home.